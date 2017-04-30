Did this Bay Family Feud contestant's psychic get it right?

FINGERS CROSSED: The Voigtlander family hoping to win a car on the popular game show Family Feud.

IN THE last few nail-biting minutes of Family Feud on Friday, a single word won Hervey Bay's Voigtlander family $35,000 in prizes.

After making their way to the final round of the popular Network 10 game show last week, Debbie Voigtlander, who has entered five game shows before this one, thought her family was destined to go home empty-handed.

"It was so close, I thought for sure we were going to lose," Debbie told the Chronicle.

"We were losing, we had 50 points on the last round and they [the other team] had about 250 points."

The Mitsubishi ASX prize came down to one question: Something that makes someone smile.

"We said 'smile' because when you smile at someone, most of the time they smile back."

WINNER: Hervey Bay's Voigtlander family took home $10,000 and a new car thanks to their answer. Contributed

'Smile' turned out to be the second most popular answer voted by the audience, and the Voigtlander family won the car, valued at about $25,000 and $10,000 in cash.

The family has decided to split the $10,000 won between the four of them, and Debbie will keep the car.

"I've never had a new car before," she said.

Although she did not consult her family before nominating them for the game show, Debbie said going on Family Feud was a "real bonding experience" for the Voigtlanders.

"Everyone said it was the best time they'd had, it was so much fun," she said.

"We feel so very lucky to have had such an amazing experience and [host Grant Denyer] is just as nice off camera as on camera."

After appearing on so many game shows in the past, Debbie said her dream was to be on Ellen Degeneres' talk show in the U.S.