Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Robert John Edward Richards was given a stern warning about his drug use.
Robert John Edward Richards was given a stern warning about his drug use.
Crime

Did the message sink in for this drug user?

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
25th Dec 2019 12:00 AM | Updated: 7:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAGISTRATE'S warning to Robert John Edward ­Richards was very clear.

"If you keep coming back before the court, possessing dangerous drugs, you're going to end up going to jail."

After those words, ­Magistrate Cameron Press placed the 23-year-old on nine months' probation for his ­latest cannabis indiscretion earlier this month.

Yeppoon Magistrates Court heard on Thursday that ­Richards, who was most ­recently busted with 1.6g of cannabis, had also been dealt with for drug offences in ­February this year and September last year.

As well as pleading guilty to drug possession, Richards pleaded guilty to a contravene direction charge and for that he was fined $150.

More Stories

Show More
possess cannabis tmbcourt tmbcrime
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Traditional congregation shrinks as population ages

        premium_icon Traditional congregation shrinks as population ages

        News For one ageing Fraser Coast church group, the idea of Australians ‘losing their religion’ hits close to home

        Fraser Coast faithful buck church data trend

        premium_icon Fraser Coast faithful buck church data trend

        News As our thoughts turn to issues of faith, it’s tempting to dig up cliches about...

        Christmas under attack as lowlifes target lights

        premium_icon Christmas under attack as lowlifes target lights

        News It is Christmas Eve and one Hervey Bay family is not letting the Grinch ruin the...

        UPDATE: Dramatic end to marathon M'boro siege

        UPDATE: Dramatic end to marathon M'boro siege

        News Maryborough CBD locked down