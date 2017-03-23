Did you get rain? Nearly 30mm for Bay early Thursday

The majority of the falls fell between 3am and 5am according to BOM.

IF you've woken up not hearing the rainfall overnight - the Bureau of Meteorology recorded 27.6mm up until 5am on Thursday and it's still sprinkling.

The majority of the falls fell between 3am and 5am according to BOM.

The Bay has received rainfall every hour since 1pm Wednesday.

Only 6.6mm has been recorded in Maryborough up until 5am Thursday.

Hervey Bay has exceeded the long-term March average of 139.7mm.

So far 147.2mm has been recorded for the Bay in March with more rain expected this week.

