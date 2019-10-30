Menu
A truck crash at Bracken Ridge is causing headaches for early morning commuters. file picture
News

Diesel spill after trucks collide on Gateway

by Caitlin Smith, Nicole Pierre, Jesse Kuch
30th Oct 2019 8:47 AM

TWO trucks have crashed on the Gateway Motorway this morning, forcing a lane out of action due to a diesel spill.

The incident has occurred in the northbound lanes at Bracken Ridge, with Queensland Police advising the left lane is closed.

There is congestion for motorists heading north, but it is worse in the southbound lanes with heavy conditions back on to the Bruce Highway as far back as North Lakes.

In a separate accident, a man has suffered abdominal and leg injuries after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Brisbane's north this morning.

Emergency services were called to a male motorcyclist after the crash on South Pine Road and Hurdcotte Street in Enoggera just after 6am.

The motorcyclist suffered leg and abdominal injuries and was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a stable condition.

The crash has been cleared.

Queensland Police Service also advise there has been a multi-vehicle accident on Johnson Rd, Hillcrest.

Both lanes of the road are closed and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

diesel spill gateway motorway safety traffic delays trucking

