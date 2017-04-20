' Diggers' game' will be played on Anzac Day

Chairman of Legacy Hervey Bay, Bob Schultz, shines up the kip (coin board) and the coins, ready for the game of two-up at the Hervey Bay RSL on Anzac Day.

AFTER emotionally charged Anzac Day services in Hervey Bay next Tuesday, residents are invited to take part in the light-hearted game of two-up.

Run by Legacy Hervey Bay, chairman Bob Schultz said a good crowd was expected to gather at the Hervey Bay RSL for the traditional game, which was played extensively by Australia's soldiers during the First World War.

Punters can safely exchange their cash bets on April 25 but Mr Schultz warns that the game, which was legalised in 2012, can only be played on Anzac Day.

"It can't be played on any other day, it's only legal on Anzac Day," Mr Schultz said.

Mr Schultz says a portion of the proceeds made on the day will go to Legacy Hervey Bay, which is dedicated to caring for the families of deceased and incapacitated veterans.

Two-up will be played from 1pm to 5pm in Hervey House at the Hervey Bay RSL, Torquay Rd, Pialba.

How is it played?

A person is selected as the spinner (generally greeted to loud calls of "come in spinner!" from the rest of the players).

The spinner tosses the coins in the air using the kip until he wins or loses.

Two heads means the spinner wins. Two tails means the spinner loses.

Odds means the spinner throws again. Members of the crowd place side bets (bets against each other) on whether the spinner will win or lose and the result of the next throw.