Diggers honoured through Federal Grant

THE GUNDIAH Memorial Hall will receive a $5778 grant to remember Australian service personnel as part of the Federal Government’s Saluting Their Service commemorative grants program.

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien said the grant would be used to install 50 framed photos, including the stories of those who have served from the Gundiah area, ensuring the soldiers’ names, faces and bravery will not be forgotten.

“These commemorations, projects and activities ensure their story is recorded for generations to come,” Mr O’Brien said.

“The grants help community groups and organisations continue their important work in commemorating our service personnel and support projects and activities which promote appreciation and understanding of the experiences of service.”