Digital licences trial expanded on Fraser Coast

The Fraser Coast was the first place in Queensland to host the digital driver's licence trial.

THE digital licence trial rolled out on the Fraser Coast is expanding.

It is now available to download for Maryborough and Hervey Bay's open licence drivers and P-platers.

The app was launched earlier this year on the Fraser Coast, but was limited to learner and marine licences, plus personal ID cards, and scaled back due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said with hundreds of locals expressing an interest in the trial, the app's developers were now ready to expand the trial to even more drivers.

"The impact of COVID-19 social distancing restrictions led to a scaled-back version of the launch, and only a handful of community members were provided with the app," Mr Saunders said.

"Thanks to Queensland's strong health response to the pandemic, we're now able to expand the trial as we unite and recover from COVID-19."

The app allows users to store and display their digital credentials, verify their age and identity, and send a PDF copy of their information when needed.

This helps users interact with businesses, while keeping their personal information private and secure.

"The way we use licences today is different from when they were first introduced more than 100 years ago in paper," Mr Saunders said.

"Many Queenslanders use their driver's licence on a night out, to rent a house, open a bank account or check-in to a hotel.

"It's great that we've been able to partner with local businesses to create technology that means Queenslanders can access photo ID on their phone, just like they can with their debit card or event tickets.

"By opening the trial up to more Queenslanders, we will receive a wider range of feedback and ensure the app is delivering meaningful benefits, in real-world situations.

The State Government is working with Thales, a leading aerospace defence and security company, along with two Brisbane companies, Code Heroes and Aliva, to develop the app.