Are you going to Diner en Blanc on the Fraser Coast?

CLASSY: Danielle and Enzo Andreuzzi and Gareth and Jane Davies are looking forward to the first Diner en Blanc Fraser Coast. Valerie Horton

IN JUST 24 days, the most secret event to hit the Fraser Coast will be unveiled - Diner en Blanc.

On October 28, hundreds of guests will be picked up from stations across Hervey Bay and Maryborough unaware of the destination for the prestigious dinner event.

The third phase of ticket release begins today where members of the general public who have registered to be a part of Diner en Blanc will receive an invitation via email.

For those who have not registered, it's not too late with registration open until Thursday, October 12.

From there, it's a matter of first in, best dressed.

Having originated in Paris 30 years ago, the event oozes elegance with a white theme and fancy dress code which requires guests to wear only white and bring their own table settings.

It is not a BYO event, so guests who want wine must reserve online through the Diner en Blanc e-store.

Event host Liza Young said having worked on the event for more than a year with two others, the event drawing near was "nerve racking".

"We're hoping the Fraser Coast community embraces the event and supports the event," Ms Young said.

"I'm getting the sense people are very excited."

Sponsors are Stockland Hervey Bay, Wide Bay Motor Group and Moet and Chandon.

A $12 registration fee must be paid before buying tickets at $50 at frasercoast.dinerenblanc.com/register