Diner en Blanc comes to Fraser Coast

THE Fraser Coast will host its very own Diner en Blanc in October this year, becoming Australia's first regional city to host the event outside the nation's capital cities.

The pop-up picnic tradition began in Paris in 1988, and quickly spread through Canada, New York and Australia in the years following.

It is now hosted in more than 70 cities all over the world.

More information will become available closer to the date.

Guests can register on the waiting list at frasercoast.dinerenblanc.com/register.frasercoast.dinerenblanc.com/register.