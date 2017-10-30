News

Diner en Blanc: Mystery dinner party location revealed

{JOY BUTLER}

DINER En Blanc guests wined and dined at what was a secret location which can now be revealed as the gorgeous Portside Park in Maryborough.

About 500 people enjoyed waterfront views for the exclusive dinner party on Saturday night, a first for the region.

{JOY BUTLER}

One of the event hosts, Nikki-Lee Morris, said it was a space on Wharf St many of the guests had never been to before.

"Council removed all seating on the deck so we were able to set up right near the water with a band and dance floor,” Ms Morris said.

{JOY BUTLER}

A band from Brisbane, The Baker Boys, played and indigenous educational officer Tory Johnson gave a touching speech at the event.

Guests will receive a survey to fill out with feedback from the event.

Results from this survey will reveal if the event goes ahead again in 2017.

{JOY BUTLER}

Topics:  diner en blanc fccommunity

Fraser Coast Chronicle
