The event is returning this year.
News

Diner En Blanc set to return to the Fraser Coast

16th Jun 2018 12:01 AM
LE DINER En Blanc was a huge success on the Fraesr Coast last year - and it's set to be held again.

At last year's event more than 500 guests gathered at the Mary River Parklands for this chic picnic that has become a national and global phenomenon. 

For the second edition, the Hosting Team has two new members to lend their talents and hands to returning host Daniel Sanderson, with Michelle Byrne and Nshara Kingston set to supply their support. 

The team is already working hard to ensure that the 2018 is a night to remember.

On June 3, Le Diner en Blanc de Paris marked its 30th anniversary.

A record 17,000 guests from Paris and around the world gathered at the Esplanade des Invalides to celebrate the historic moment.

This makes it even more exciting for our region to part of such an internationally recognised event.

Returning this spring, keep an eye out for details as more news follows soon. 

To be part of the festivities, people can sign on to the waiting list at  frasercoast.dinerenblanc.com/register.

