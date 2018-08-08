Diner invites you to Drought Angels fundraiser

Happy Days Diner's Krystie Kerr (left) and owner Donna Fleming invite patrons to join them at their Buy a Scone for a Farmer event with all proceeds going to Drought Angels.

BUY a scone for a farmer next Monday at Happy Days Diner as they join in the campaign to help those in drought-striken times.

Diner owner operators Donna and Daryl Fleming will donate all the proceeds from the sale of the scones to Drought Angels.

The fresh, baked-in-house, scones will be available with jam and cream for $3.50.

Donna said she was reading Saturday's Fraser Coast Chronicle where there was a story on what the community should be doing to help the farmers.

"I read one of the comments about every business getting behind the farmers," she said.

"I thought why can't we do something - what should we do.

"It is part of the community spirit and I want to support our farmers."

Donna said they would be up early baking fresh.

"Monday's is our only scone day and it's an old fashioned treat - I think about going out to the farm and having scones with jam and cream.

"We would love the support of the community as we support our farmers.

"If I can't help - what is the point of running a business who relies on our farmers - how unAustralian would that be."

ANGELS: Happy Days Diner's Krystie Kerr (left) and owner Donna Fleming invite patrons to join them at their Buy a Scone for a Farmer event. boni holmes

Happy Days Diner, 92 Ferry St, Maryborough will hold their Buy a Scone for a Farmer event with all proceeds going to Drought Angels on Monday, August 13.

The diner opens from 8am to 3pm on Mondays.

For more information phone 4194 6086.

Visit https://www.facebook.com/ events/1493657047401867/ for event details.

FAST FACTS

Drought Angels is a registered Not-for-Profit Charity who receive No Government Funding, relying on public donations, corporate sponsors and grants to assists them in supporting farming families with every day essentials and stock feed and helps them cover fuel costs for transport.