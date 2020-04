POLICE are investigating after a dinghy and a trailer were stolen from a property in Boonooroo.

Police say an unknown offender allegedly entered an address in Deacon Lane between 1pm and 2.30pm on Wednesday, April 1 and towed the dinghy and trailer away.

The dinghy is a silver Stacer SEA SPR with registration GJ320Q and was attached to a 1976 BEEJAY trailer with Queensland registration EG5154.