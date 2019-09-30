DINGO DAMAGE: Alerts help, not hinder tourism

One of the dingoes that have been taken to Hamerton Zoo in England.

One of the dingoes that have been taken to Hamerton Zoo in England. Rob Cadd

TWO dingo-warning front pages in two weeks might seem insensitive to our tourism industry over the school holidays and with a family sporting carnival in town, but it beats the alternative.

Any more dingo attacks will be catastrophic for the island's reputation and the future of the dingo population.

We're not about demonising dingoes. It's their island and if we want them around for the next generations something has to change.

Despite warning signs and the best efforts of rangers and tour operators, too many tourists still aren't appreciating the risk.

Thankfully, after more than a decade of sticking to their guns, the State Government finally announced earlier this year that it would review its controversial dingo management strategy.

It can only be hoped we end up with policies which save people from themselves, even if it means tighter restrictions and give dingoes and the tourism industry the best possible outlook.

In the meantime the Chronicle will continue to do everything it can to remind people that the region's World Heritage Listed Island is as wild as it is beautiful.

A front page warning is better than a front page tribute.