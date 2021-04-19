DINGO DEATH: Investigation after animal hit by car

The vehicle tracks do not look to have stopped or swerved around the dingo.

The vehicle tracks do not look to have stopped or swerved around the dingo.

Investigations are being carried out after a dingo was killed in vehicle strike on Fraser Island.

The incident happened on the beachfront north of Cornwall’s Break Road on April 13.

Rangers believe the dingo was hit by a car while foraging alone on the beach.

The vehicle tracks suggest the vehicle has not stopped or swerved around the dingo.

Rangers are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward by contacting the Department of Environment and Science on 13 QGOV (13 74 68).

So far this year, one dingo has been struck and killed by a vehicle, while another was run over post-mortem after being killed through dingo pack fighting.

Rangers are also continuing their appeal for public assistance after a child was attacked by a dingo at Orchid Beach on Saturday, April 17.

They are particularly interested in speaking with those first on the scene so they can better understand what happened.

Any decisions about the management of the dingo will be made once a positive identification is confirmed and in collaboration with key stakeholders, including traditional owners.

People are reminded to be dingo safe and not to feed or interact with the animals as this may contribute to their habituation and have subsequent consequences.

Dingoes that lose their natural wariness of people and become habituated may become aggressive while seeking food.

