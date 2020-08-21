Dingo part of ‘important behavioural monitoring’ project

A photo taken of Yellow Tag this month.

A DINGO involved in a number of high-risk incidents on Fraser Island will continue to be monitored after the removal of its tracking collar.

The female dingo, known as Yellow Tag, wore the collar for more than a year, but it was remotely removed this week.

"With the support of the Butchulla Aboriginal Corporation, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service rangers remotely released the tracking collar on August 19, 2020," a spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said.

"The female wongari (dingo in the Butchulla language) had been wearing the collar for 13 months, and tracking her was part of an important behavioural monitoring project that has now fulfilled its objective.

"Data collected from the monitoring project has improved QPWS understanding of dingo behaviour and movements and will be used to inform future wongari management practices, and help keep wongari, residents and visitors on K'gari safe."

The dingo has been constantly monitored for condition and has shown no adverse effects from the monitoring, the spokesman said.

"Before the COVID-19 closure of K'gari, the collared wongari was regularly seen around campgrounds, permanent residences and popular beaches," he said.

"Following the island's closure, her behaviour was typical wongari behaviour.

"She interacted with other dingoes, visited inland areas and hunted for her own food.

"Since K'gari reopened, the wongari is behaving like she did prior to the closure, with tracking indicating she is frequenting areas where she may be deliberately or inadvertently fed by visitors.

"Following the removal of the collar, rangers will continue to monitor the wongari in accordance with the Fraser Island Dingo Conservation and Risk Management Strategy.

"Residents and visitors to the island are reminded never to feed the wongari."

On the spot fines for feeding or interacting with dingoes range from a minimum of $2135 per offence, to a maximum of $10,676.