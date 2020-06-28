Dingo-proof fences being built across Fraser Island

Christine Porter (L) and Leone Trott look at the dingo fence on Happy Valley, Fraser Island, Queensland. Pic Bree Jashin.

TWO new fenced campgrounds have been completed on Fraser Island, with two more to be finished by the end of the month.

The locations are Cornwells camping area, Wongari camping area, One Tree Rocks camping area and Eli camping area.

It is the first time the camping areas on the beach have been fenced.

The State Government has invested $500,000 in this fencing project to ensure people can camp in safety and to reduce the incidence of negative interactions between wongari (the Butchulla word for dingo) and visitors.

Each site has been selected and designed in consultation with the Butchulla people on whose land the fences are constructed.

Cornwells campground and wongari campground have been completed and will be available for bookings over the June and July school holidays.

Cornwells campground has a capacity of up to 72 people and wongari campground has a capacity of up to 54 people.

These numbers may be reduced to meet requirements of current COVID restrictions.

Sites within the fenced campgrounds will be booked through the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service and Partnerships camping booking system.

All fences are constructed using treated pine logs, and galvanised hinge joint wire mesh with spring loaded personal access gates and vehicle gates installed at trafficable points.

The fence is designed to prevent wongari climbing or digging under it and is a similar design to existing fences across the island.

The fenced area for each site is different depending on topography and vegetation, but the remaining two sites will accommodate about 60 people each.

"The government is committed to keeping people safe and supporting a sustainable and healthy dingo population, and these new fenced campgrounds will help do that," a spokeswoman from the Department of Environment and Science said.

"While the new fenced campgrounds will help keep people safe, people still need to follow the QPWS&P dingo-safe messaging and not feed or approach dingoes."