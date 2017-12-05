Dingo pup boom on Fraser Island part of breeding season

BREEDING SEASON: Dingoes on Fraser Island will continue to have pups until February.

TOURISTS visiting Fraser Island are urged to be cautious these holidays now dingo breeding season has finished.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokeswoman said there will be more dingo pups roaming the World Heritage Site.

"Some of the dingo pups on the island are nearly six months old and they are learning survival skills," the spokesperson said.

"This can sometimes be mistaken for playing, but it is about testing their place in the dingo pack."

Dingo pups start to emerge from the dens in September each year, and sightings generally increase until around the end of February.

There are currently estimated to be 100-200 dingoes living on the island. QPWS advises all visitors to never feed dingoes, walk in groups, and camp in fenced areas.