Dingoes dispute between Butchulla and State Govt goes on

THE euthanasia of a dingo on Friday Island was unanimously voted against by the Butchulla Aboroginal Corporation, is has been revealed.

A statement from the group called on Environment Minister Leeanne Enoch to overhaul dingo management on the island after an incident in which a child was bitten by a dingo last weekend.

“Considering the government has taken significant steps to address the safety concerns for the tourism industry following two confronting incidents earlier this year, these measures appear to have had little effect on the ground – given another animal has now been euthanised.”

The statement said the corporation had raised issues with the government about “being kept at arm’s length” on dingo management.

The statement said the creation of a communication and education officer, the aspirations of the corporation had been “stonewalled” by the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service.

BAC director Luke Barrowcliffe accused the government of being disrespectful to the traditional owners.

“It should just be part of our collaborative partnership with the Department, through our Native Title rights, to have a dedicated Butchulla Wongari Team managing this issue on behalf of government and visitors,” Mr Barrowcliffe said.

“The government are content to rake in all the revenue off k’gari without sharing any with native title holders.”

A spokeswoman from the Department of Environment and Science said it was recognised that strong and resilient partnerships with First Nations peoples are an essential element to a sustainable future for Queensland’s parks and forests.

The spokeswoman said the QPWS respected the Butchulla people’s position on the euthanasia of dingoes.

“Any decision to humanely euthanise a high-risk dingo is selective, precise and only considered as a last resort,” she said.

“While it was a difficult decision to euthanise a dingo last week, it was done in the interests of the safety of residents and visitors to the island.

The spokeswoman said QPWS considered the views of the Traditional Owners and alternative options to managing the dingo, including the relocation of the dingo.

“The dingo that was euthanised had a pattern of negative interactions toward children. In an incident on December 7, the dingo bit an eight-year-old boy on the beachfront near Eurong, despite the close presence of adults,” she said.

“ The pattern of threatening and high-risk behaviour included another high risk encounter involving other children after this incident.

“This decision to euthanise the animal was in line with the Fraser Island Dingo Conservation and Risk Management Strategy and Implementation Plan and part of the department’s commitment to ensuring the safety of everyone who visits the island. “