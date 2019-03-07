Menu
NOT AFRAID: Many juvenile dingoes on Fraser Island are not afraid of human, former Fraser Island Advisory Committee says. Renee Pilcher
Dingoes on Fraser Coast are 'too tame'

Carlie Walker
7th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
ONE of the two dingoes involved in an attack on a nine-year-old boy and his month had previously bitten a six-year-old child and nipped a woman on the knee.

The Department of Environment and Science has confirmed the dingo had a history of high-risk interactions before it was euthanised after the latest incident.

Former Fraser Island Advisory Committee member Mike West said the State Government had to accept its dingo solution was not working "and was never going to work”.

He said virtually all attacks involved juvenile dingoes that had grown up without a fear of people.

"When a developing dingo gets roughed up by its superior ranking members in the pack it goes down to the beach where smaller humans present themselves as someone they can rough up,” Mr West said.

"Most of these events start as just knocking a kid over, but the potential for something worse is there for next time.”

Mr West said most of the dingoes involved in attacks on the island had never learned how to hunt.

They rely on human-generated food scraps carelessly dropped, food stolen from camps, discarded fish bait and fish frames and also deliberate handouts from tourists and residents.

Mr West said habituated dingoes had to be stopped from producing more potential attackers.

"If there were no tame dingoes on Fraser Island there would be no dingo attacks on people - end of story,” he said.

"The resultant loss of habituated dingoes would have no effect on the 'wild' population on the island which would soon reflect the normal viable numbers.”

A spokesman from the Department of Environment and Science said visitors were reminded never to approach or feed dingoes, as this could lead to the animals becoming habituated.

