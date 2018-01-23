Dingoes in the spotlight: Readers weigh in on debate

OUR dingoes on Fraser Island are in the spotlight again after the State Government confirmed it would not change its dingo management strategy.

This is despite wildlife advocates claiming it will lead to the extinction of the endangered species.

The Save Fraser Island Dingoes group held a conference in Hervey Bay last week and estimated the dingo population could be as low as 71 or as high as 176, only slightly off Queensland Parks and Wildlife's official dingo numbers of between 100-200.

Advocating for our dingoes, readers have shared their concerns for the animals.

Anne Thursby: Can we fence off an area for them.

A huge area as they need to feel free and be able hunt for food.

Tracie Ann Radford: Too late. It became about the tourists not the native wildlife. Damage to far gone.

Sandra Kups: Remove the tourists. Leave the island in peace not pieces.

Christine Spriggs: Maybe stop so many tours from going to Fraser Insland, stop so many four-wheel-drives, the dingos were there before the tours so lets protect them.

Kyle Hilliard: Love to hear peoples ideas on how we would be able to substitute the money generated by tourism.

But hey, let's just get rid of tourists all together!

Jimmy Walters: Because the cowboy rangers shoot them for any reason possible.

Allan Suter: Government will finally get their way if they do.

Lisa Jones: There doesn't seem to be much natural food for them, life is pretty tough.

Jenny Anger: They relocated lots years ago to the mainland.

Kerryn Loose Jones: We have a dingo sitting at front door of holiday rental Orchid Beach in November like it owned the place.