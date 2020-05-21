Dining in back returns at Boonooroo

THE social hub of one of the Fraser Coast’s smallest towns is back in business.

The Boonooroo Sandy Straits Bowls Club will start to serve dine-in meals from tonight.

The club has been closed since March 23 and providing limited take away food and drinks throughout the COVID-19 lockdown.

Club co-ordinator Tom McCabe said the club was all about community and the chance to socialise again would mean a lot to the people and be good for their wellbeing.

The club will be open for dine-in meals on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 2pm but for now, places must be booked to abide by social distancing regulations.

Booking places are limited to 10 people.

Limited take away will also still be available from 11.30am to 3pm.

Phone orders and EFTPOS transactions are preferred.

Mr McCabe said the club took the safety of its patrons seriously and had gone to great lengths to keep up with coronavirus guidelines.

He said opening up wouldl definitely improve trading, with the money going back into maintaining and improving the club.

He also said the process of reopening completely was a long one and the Boonooroo club was keeping updated with coronavirus developments day by day.

Still, he was hopeful about the future and said he could see a little light at the end of the tunnel.