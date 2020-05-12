Menu
Dinmore meatworks suspended from shipping to China

Lachlan Mcivor
by and Lachlan McIvor
12th May 2020 12:27 PM
THE Dinmore meatworks, one of Ipswich's biggest employers, has been suspended from shipping meat to China.

In a statement, JBS Australia said it was informed yesterday by the Federal Department of Agriculture and Water Resources (DAWR) that two of its beef processing facilities have been suspended from shipping product produced after May 12 to China.

These included the Dinmore processing plant and Beef City, half an hour west of Toowoomba.

"We understand there are also two other Australian beef processing facilities that have also been suspended by China," the statement read.

"DAWR has informed that the Chinese suspensions relate to a range of technical issues.

"JBS Australia is firstly working with DAWR to understand the technical issues that China has raised and secondly, based on understanding the issues we will be responding through corrective actions with DAWR."

JBS Australia did not comment on how this will impact workers.

A spokesman for Premier and Trade Minister Annastacia Palaszczuk said she has asked Agricultural Minister Mark Furner to seek clarification from the Federal Government.

"Queensland's Agricultural Coordination Group, which includes representatives from the beef industry, will meet on Wednesday," he said.

According to JBS' website, the Dinmore meatworks is the largest beef plant in the southern hemisphere with a daily production of 3400 head a day.

It has an on-site staff base of more than 2000 people.

