Dinner and a show: New restaurant promises unique experience

Kufta owner Haider Alhaddad has been working 16 hours per day to prepare the new restaurant.

Kufta owner Haider Alhaddad has been working 16 hours per day to prepare the new restaurant.

ARABIC music, belly dancers and baskets of fresh bread and dip.

That's what will be on offer at the new immersive Middle Eastern restaurant on the Esplanade.

Haider Alhaddad said his new restaurant Kufta would be a place where memories were made.

“When you are coming here you are coming here not just for the food but for the full entertainment,” he said.

Kufta owner Haider Alhaddad has been working 16 hours per day to prepare the new restaurant.

“Hospitality is an entertainment business, you want to spend time here with your family, with the ones you love, friends and enjoy.

“The food is just part of the experience and making times to remember.”

With all food cooked over wood or coal, the restaurateur said the menu took inspiration from different countries.

“Our menu is country based so food all the way from Spain, Italy, Greece, Sicily, Turkey, Syria, Iran, Iraq,” he said.

Vegetarians and Vegans will be well catered for as the menu will also feature plant-based meats.

“We are trying get a retro menu and mix it with new stuff like alternative meats,” he said.

Mr Alhaddad moved to Hervey Bay from the United Arab Emirates three years ago and has worked as an engineering manager.

“I had a restaurant back in 1988 in Iraq but I left that to start in electronics and engineering,” he said.

“I just quit it all and now I am back to my passion again.”

Mr Alhaddad said one thing he had missed since moving to the area was a vibrant night life.

He hoped his later opening hours would encourage others to do the same.

“We will serve food from 6am until 10pm seven days a week,” he said.

“The more customers you attract, the more movement there will be on the streets for all business’.”

The Hervey Bay man said he had been working 16 hours a day to prepare the distinctive 50s building and a great menu for opening day.

“It was a pain stripping everything off but it is a gem really,” he said.

Many original features are now on show including exposed ceiling beams.

Mr Alhadded said it was important to retain the character of the building and the renovation wasn’t without surprises.

“We found a cigarette pack which was brand new and dated back to the 70s in the walls,” he said.

“So it will be framed and put on the wall as art.”

Mr Alhaddad said there had been big changes to his plans for the venue over the past few months.

“The original plan was to be a take out restaurant and we had never really considered a dine-in element,” he said.

“Once we got the feedback, there was literally thousands, and they were all excited and they were all positive.

“We just thought ‘lets take it all the way and create a dine-in experience and jumped over our budget by four times.

“I was surprise about how encouraging and uplifting the public have been, they are calling out for something new to the area.”

For more information on opening day, bookings and special events follow Kufta on Facebook.