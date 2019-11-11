DIRE FIRE THREAT: Coast warned not to light ‘all types’ of fires

Firefighters near fires at Lake Cooroibah Road and Jirrimah Crescent in Cooroibah in Noosa Shire, Queensland. A total fire ban on outdoor fires has been put in place across Queensland shires, including the Fraser Coast, as firefighters expect conditions to worsen this week. (AAP Image/Rob Maccoll) NO ARCHIVING

Firefighters near fires at Lake Cooroibah Road and Jirrimah Crescent in Cooroibah in Noosa Shire, Queensland. A total fire ban on outdoor fires has been put in place across Queensland shires, including the Fraser Coast, as firefighters expect conditions to worsen this week. (AAP Image/Rob Maccoll) NO ARCHIVING

FRASER Coast locals have been warned not to light any outdoor fires, including barbecues and outdoor cooking fires, as the state braces for a week of intense conditions this week.

The sweeping ban has been levelled on 36 shires across regional and south-east Queensland as firefighters continue to battle dozens of bushfires all over the state.

The ban, imposed by Queensland Fire and Emergency Services Acting Commissioner Mike Wassing, prohibits the lighting of all types of outdoor fires, including fireworks and barbecues, and activities that are likely to cause fires.

Mr Wassing explained all possible steps had to be taken to prevent further fires from igniting.

“We’re experiencing tinderbox-like conditions across much of the state and all it takes is one spark to start a fire that may burn for days,” Mr Wassing said.

“(It) is vital to prevent bushfires breaking out and posing a danger to lives and property.

“The declaration also prohibits welding, grinding and the use of oxy acetylene cutting or heating outdoors.

“The use of the machinery and power tools in open areas has the potential to exacerbate the bushfire risk, which is why it is essential people do not use these tools outdoors.”

Law-breakers face up to two years jail or fines up to $3336.

The warning comes after multiple bushfires across Queensland and NSW over the past week, including one in Craignish on Saturday.

Three people are dead, five are missing and up to 30 people have been injured.

Mr Wassing urged residents to remain vigilant and follow directions from authorities.

“Everyone should have a bushfire survival plan and know what they are going to do if a fire approaches,” he said.

“People need to keep up-to-date on the QFES website and social media channels, and tune into local radio.

“It is important they follow the advice given and don’t leave it too late to evacuate if they need to.”