Top doc warns dire long-term warning for COVID-19 youth

YOUNG people can die from COVID-19, Queensland's Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young has warned.

Reminding people that the deadly virus was not the flu, Dr Young said there was a perception among younger people that they were immune.

"Younger people are feeling that if they get this, they'll get a mild disease, and fortunately in the majority that is true," she said.

"But now that this virus has been circulating in the world for over six months, we're getting more and more information about it every single day and we're starting to see that's not always the case, that young people can die from it."

Steven Miles and Dr Jeannette Young the Chief Health Officer of Queensland. Pic Annette Dew

While death among young people is not common, Dr Young said continuing symptoms could be an issue for some people.

"This virus attaches to cells throughout the body, not just in the lungs and in the airways, throughout the body, so you can get ongoing renal failure and need dialysis," Dr Young said.

"You can get ongoing heart failure, lung failure, so there are other problems."

"It's not flu, I can't overemphasis this, this is not flu," she said.

"When people get flu, some unfortunately die and it's always of course very tragic but most people get flu, they might be sick but they fully recover.

"That's not always the case for this virus.

"You can get it and not fully recover."

Originally published as Dire long-term warning for COVID-19 youth