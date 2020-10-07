‘Dire’: Where candidates sit on major parties preferencing Greens

Both major parties will preference the Greens before the other.

HERVEY BAY candidates have responded to the LNP’s call for voters to put Labor last across all seats – even behind the Greens.

In Hervey Bay, the Greens has yet to announce a candidate but the State Opposition’s symbolic gesture has hit a sour note with many conservative voters.

On Monday LNP Leader Deb Frecklington said the party would preference Labor last across all seats, insisting Queenslanders deserved a majority government.

The Chronicle asked local candidates what they thought about the announcement and who they would be preferencing any why.

One Nation Candidate Damian Huxham said the move could have “dire consequences for regional Queensland” and didn’t miss the opportunity to pitch his party’s alternative.

“This is the most important time for people to understand that they do not need to follow the preference flow set out by the major parties,” he said.

“Voters should consider voting for One Nation first, and allocate your preferences in an order that suits you,” he said.

Independent Stuart Taylor told the Chronicle he did not think the LNP preferences would make a difference in Hervey Bay.

“Firstly, there is no nominated green running in Hervey Bay at this stage,” he said.

“Secondly, LNP are likely to finish first or second in the primary vote, therefore their preferences will never be counted.

“But most importantly, each voter decides who they vote for all the way down the ballot.”

Mr Taylor said he would make a decision on what his How to Vote Card looked like when the candidates were formally announced.

Amy Byrnes from the Animal Justice Party said she wasn’t around to “play games”.

“We make our decisions based on what outcome is going to be the best for animals and nature,” she said.

“Major parties are already making decisions and the nominations haven’t even closed yet – but we won’t rush to any decisions until we have had time to review all the candidates and get a sense of where they and their parties stand on the big issues like the climate crisis, deforestation, preventing the next pandemic, and animal cruelty.”

Hervey Bay LNP candidate Steve Coleman and Hervey Bay Labor candidate Adrian Tantari were contacted for comment but did not respond before the time of publication.

Read what the Maryborough candidates have to say on The Chronicle website tomorrow.