Director of Caxton St venues faces $160k lawsuit

THE licensees of three Caxton St venues, including Lefty's Old Time Music Hall, are being collectively sued for more than $160,000 for allegedly failing to pay an employment services business.

Tribe Workforce has lodged a civil suit in the District Court that alleges it has not been paid for services provided to Lefty's Old Time Music Hall, Ruby Tramp and Enzos & Sons.

The licensees for the three venues are all under different companies but have the same sole director, Glenn Gration.

The company that holds the licence for Lefty's Old Time Music Hall is alleged to owe more than $80,000 to an employment services company. Pic: Darren Cartwright

Mr Gration has filed a defence with the court and he, and the three companies, will defend the case.

"There is an ongoing dispute regarding allegations of over-charging," Mr Gration told The Courier-Mail. "Both parties are in negotiations to resolve the matter."

Mr Gration was named as the fourth defendant in documents lodged in the court on May 1.

Arklow Pty Ltd is the licensee for Lefty's Old Time Music Hall.

According to ASIC, the shareholders for Arklow Pty Ltd are Leftbar Pty Ltd (64 shares), Joy Mary Redmond (20) and Urban Asset Management No 2 Pty Ltd (16) of which Mr Gration is the sole director and shareholder.

In July, a Sydney Court made a default judgment against Arklow Pty Ltd for $11,200 in favour of Coca-Cola Amatil (Aust) Pty Ltd for 'goods sold and delivered'.

He said a payment plan had been arranged with Coca-Cola Amatil.

"According to that payment plan, which was arranged by lawyers, the full amount will be paid by November this year," he said.

The licensee of Enzo's and Sons is Urban Asset Management 3 Pty Ltd while Urban Entertainment No 2 Pty Ltd owns Ruby Tramp.

Mr Gration is the sole director and sole shareholder for both companies.

Tribe Workforce alleged it was owed $73,845 for services provided to Enzos & Sons between January 9 and March 20 and $5325 for work undertaken for Ruby Tramp between March 6 and March 20.

Tribe Workforce also alleged it had to yet be paid $84,782 for services provided to Lefty's Old Time Music Hall between December 19 and March 20.

The court document alleges that Mr Gration was the guarantor for all three companies and liable for the debts, which total $163,956 plus interest.

Up-market restaurant Peasant could soon re-open under Glenn Gration who is negotiating to obtain lease. Pic Darren Cartwright

They are but three venues Mr Gration is involved in within the Caxton St precinct.

He told The Courier-Mail that he was taking over Mexican restaurant Los Villanos at The Barracks shopping centre and also in the process of negotiating a to re-open Peasant at the same complex.

"It is expected Los Villanos will open in the next two months, with an exact date to be determined once licensing is finalised. Its name will remain the same," he said

"The Peasant contract is still being settled and all details about this venue will be finalised once this occurs."

Earlier this week, two small business owners claimed they were owed more than $13,000 for work conducted on two of Mr Gration's venues in June.

Neue director Dean Brosnan and electrician Lyle Rodgers outside Enzo and Son's in Caxton St. Picture: Darren Cartwright

Neue Lighting director Dean Brosnan and sparky Lyle Rodgers, owner of UPEC Solutions, said they have been trying for three months to be paid for work they undertook on Enzo & Sons and Ruby Tramp.

Mr Brosnan, who also the director of lighting supply company Lightcore, said they spent a "two solid weeks" on the project, including design work, after-hours on-site product testing, customisation of products, planning and installation.

He said they were paid a portion of what was outstanding but Mr Gration wanted to the pair to continue working even though the remainder of invoice had not been paid.

Mr Gration said some money had been paid but there was an ongoing dispute over the balance due to delays in the broader project.

"The management of Enzo's and Ruby Tramp has paid $2500 towards the outstanding invoices, of which there is an ongoing dispute," Mr Gration said.

Mr Brosnan said that regardless of delays, they should be paid for "work that we've done".