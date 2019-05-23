Quentin Tarantino snaps over Margot Robbie question

Quentin Tarantino and Margot Robbie at the Once Upon A Time In … Hollywood press conference during the Cannes Film Festival. Picture: John Phillips/Getty Images

Quentin Tarantino has snapped at a reporter during a Cannes press day following a scathing question about Margot Robbie's role in his new movie.

The curly moment happened while the director and Robbie - along with co-stars Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio - were fielding questions about Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood, which scored rave reviews at its premiere during the film festival.

In the drama, Robbie plays actress Sharon Tate who was murdered by followers of Charles Manson. Given Tate's significance in the real-life story, a reporter questioned Tarantino as to why the talented Aussie star had so few lines in the movie, prompting the furious response: "Well, I just reject your hypothesis."

Tarantino was not thrilled at the suggestion.

However, Robbie was willing to offer a more generous explanation.

"I always look to the character and what the character is supposed to serve to the story," she said.

"I think the moments that I got on screen gave an opportunity to honour Sharon and the likeness. I don't think it was intended to delve deeper … I think the tragedy was ultimately the loss of innocence, and I think to show those wonderful sides of her could be done without speaking.

"I think I got a lot of time to explore the character, even without dialogue specifically."

Tarantino was no more forthcoming when asked by another journalist whether he had any hesitation over depicting a tragic murder victim such as Tate.

"No," he responded bluntly.

Prior to the press day, Robbie stunned on the red carpet at the Cannes premiere of Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood.

The Queensland-born actress appeared alongside DiCaprio and Pitt wearing a pair of Chanel black sequin pants with a blush tunic featuring a sparkly bow. She finished the look with pointed black mules, a choker necklace and teased hair.

The movie proved a hit with its first audience, with reports claiming it scored a "six-minute ovation" when the credits started rolling.