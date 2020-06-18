Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police are calling for information after a dirt bike, off-road riding equipment and a bicycle were stolen from a Pialba storage shed recently. PHOTO: Contributed.
Police are calling for information after a dirt bike, off-road riding equipment and a bicycle were stolen from a Pialba storage shed recently. PHOTO: Contributed.
News

Dirt bike, riding gear stolen from Pialba storage shed

Shaun Ryan
, Shaun.Ryan@frasercoastchronicle.com.au
18th Jun 2020 1:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN off-road bike and riding gear are among the items stolen from a storage shed in Pialba recently.

Police say the YZF 450MX dirt bike with blue anodised spokes was stolen from Islander Rd between April 26 and 29.

Other items taken included a helmet, boots, neck brace, goggles and gloves.

A bicycle with Kenda tyres was also stolen.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan says officers were calling for people with information to come forward.

“Unknown persons allegedly gained entry into a storage shed,” she said.

Meanwhile, Snr Const Ryan also urged Urangan residents to consider reviewing their home security following a number of incidents over the past two weeks.

She said reported cases included attempted break and enters, wilful damage and burglary offences.

In one of the latest incidents, offenders gained entry into a building on Tuesday and tried to steal a vehicle.

crime news fccrime fraser coast crime hervey bay pialba police police news stolen bike urangan warning
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        CANCELLED: Popular annual event called off

        premium_icon CANCELLED: Popular annual event called off

        News The event is held every year at the end of October

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news

        ‘It was soul crushing’: Mum shares her grief to help others

        premium_icon ‘It was soul crushing’: Mum shares her grief to help others

        News Renea Wheatley's heart aches every day for her teenage daughter