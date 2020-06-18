Dirt bike, riding gear stolen from Pialba storage shed

Police are calling for information after a dirt bike, off-road riding equipment and a bicycle were stolen from a Pialba storage shed recently. PHOTO: Contributed.

AN off-road bike and riding gear are among the items stolen from a storage shed in Pialba recently.

Police say the YZF 450MX dirt bike with blue anodised spokes was stolen from Islander Rd between April 26 and 29.

Other items taken included a helmet, boots, neck brace, goggles and gloves.

A bicycle with Kenda tyres was also stolen.

Senior Constable Melanie Ryan says officers were calling for people with information to come forward.

“Unknown persons allegedly gained entry into a storage shed,” she said.

Meanwhile, Snr Const Ryan also urged Urangan residents to consider reviewing their home security following a number of incidents over the past two weeks.

She said reported cases included attempted break and enters, wilful damage and burglary offences.

In one of the latest incidents, offenders gained entry into a building on Tuesday and tried to steal a vehicle.