Standard class heat one at Maryborough Speedway dirt karts, February 23.
Standard class heat one at Maryborough Speedway dirt karts, February 23.
Dirt karts smoke up the track at Maryborough

BRENDAN BOWERS
26th Feb 2019 12:01 AM
DIRT kart action returned to Maryborough Speedway last Saturday.

It is the club's fastest growing category.

Since its inception two years ago, the club now boasts more than 70 karting members.

Dirt karts are raced over eight categories, from sub-juniors up to 200cc engine karts.

Speedway president Wayne Moller said it was a cheap way to get into speedway racing.

"For the cost of $1500 you can be set up and go racing,” he said.

Four new kart drivers under the age of 10 experienced racing on a track for the first time at the weekend.

"It is great family fun and you see the kids laughing and hugging each other after races,” Moller said.

For further information on dirt karts please contact the Maryborough Speedway.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

