DIRTY DIVING: Fraser Coast reservoirs’ deep clean

FRASER COAST Regional Council has employed specialist divers to inspect and clean the insides of drinking water reservoirs across the region this week.

The inspections are part of a regular check-up of the regional reservoirs and are essential to maintain good hygiene and water quality, Councillor Paul Truscott said.

The reservoirs are being cleaned of dust as, while the tanks are roofed, they are not sealed.

“The work is starting in Tiaro today before moving on to the Burgowan reservoir on Tuesday and Wednesday and finishing with the Bayrise and Toogoom Heights reservoirs on Thursday and Friday,” he said.

“While every effort is made to ensure there is no impact on water quality, there is a small chance tap water may be cloudy for a short period of time after the cleaning process.

“The water is safe to drink and the cloudiness will clear quickly as the water is used.”