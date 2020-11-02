Menu
"I stand by it": Noosa LNP candidate James Blevin responds to allegations of "dirty tricks" in his election marketing.
News

‘Dirty tricks’: Blevin responds to campaign brochure

Matt Collins
1st Nov 2020 3:00 PM | Updated: 2nd Nov 2020 10:49 AM
Sandy Bolton said a brochure claiming a vote for her was a vote for Labor had angered the community.

The brochure, endorsed by LNP candidate James Blevin and distributed to letterboxes, said the independent MP had voted more than 120 times with Labor since 2018.

But the re-elected Ms Bolton said she also voted 104 times with LNP in the same time.

"It has deeply saddened and angered our community," Ms Bolton said.

Ms Bolton called the brochure a "smear campaign" on local radio and former Noosa and Sunshine Coast council mayor Bob Abbot labelled it "dirty tricks" on social media.

Mr Blevin, who conceded defeat on Sunday morning, has responded to the criticism saying he stood by the brochure.

"I would never have endorsed something that was untruthful," he said.

"However (the brochure) was designed that is subject to debate, but it is not untruthful if you take all the evidence together."

dirty tricks james blevin noosa mp sandy bolton mp state election 2020
The Sunshine Coast Daily

