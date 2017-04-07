Dirty water brings good fishing for Fraser Coast

THINGS should pick up in the coming weeks after the much- needed rain and the wild weather left in cyclone Debbie's wake.

The Fraser Coast was very lucky, escaping the bulk of the rain and wind but we do have some flood water coming out of our river systems so be careful when boating in those areas.

Burrum

THE Burrum is in flood with water funnelling in from Lenthals, which was at 111% at one point.

This will have barramundi come down from the fresh and will hold in some of the deep holes and around the lower reaches, which will make for some good barramundi fishing in the short term.

The bulk of them would have just left the fresh and are not good on the table.

Practising catch and release during these events will create better fish stocks in the future so keep that in mind if you get into some barra.

Out the front things have been quiet but areas such as the Burrum 8-Mile and the Fairway will produce grunter, trevally, blackall and mackerel in the coming weeks.

Local Reefs

NOT much to report from the local reefs but with the dirty water there can be some great fishing.

Blue parrot, sweetlip, blackall, trevally and cod should be about around the top of Big Woody and on the Artificial Reef.

Tuna were about before the fresh came down the river and will most likely be closer to the island.

Targeting tuna with small slugs and soft plastics has brought the best results.

Sandy Strait

THE strait has had some flood water come down the river this week. Grunter, whiting and salmon have been the main catches, with the flats along the western side of Fraser Island getting the better reports.

In the Mary River, the flood water is now coming down the river. Prawn catches will start to pick up with some reports coming through already.

Urangan Pier

OFF the pier broad bar mackerel, school mackerel and queenfish were reported last week.

The dirty water will now slow the pelagics but will make great conditions for targeting whiting from the beaches.

Live yabbies have been working best on the whiting.

Salmon have also been reported off the Urangan Pier and the rock wall at the boat harbour.

Platypus Bay

UP the Island, tuna continue to be active, smashing bait fish on the surface.

The bait has been small so far this season but with the rains we should see some bigger bait turn up. On the bottom, scarlets, cod, sweetlip and the odd snapper have been reported.