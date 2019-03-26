Disability advocate makes navigating support services easier

MAKING CHANGE HAPPEN: Sharon Fulwood is determined to help people living with a disability and their carers find the same resources as those who live in larger cities by hosting a number of Regional Disability Expos around the state.

SHARON Fulwood knows only too well the struggles that people living in regional areas face when looking for support for those living with a disability.

When her two disabled children - Jake (with spina bifida) and Ryan (with multiple conditions including high-functioning autism) were younger, Sharon struggled to navigate the disability industry to find the much-needed support her children needed.

Now, armed with countless years of insight and knowledge, the Sunshine Coast-based mum is dedicating her time to host a number of Regional Disability Expos across the state so that other regional parents can easily find the support they desperately need.

The Hervey Bay Regional Disability Expo will be held on May 31.

"The good news is there's often more resources available to them (parents and carers) than they realise... they just have to know where to look," Sharon said.

"It's a much-needed event that has already had people registering early to attend with great anticipation."

Sharon started the Regional Disability Expo to bring the disability community together to celebrate, empower, learn, share and experience the latest technologies available to people living with a disability and their carers.

Along with ample exhibits, visitors will be able to attend a variety of free workshops.

"The disability community in the Wide Bay will finally be able to access all available services under one roof without having to travel long distances."

In order to make this event a huge success and improve the lives of the local disability community, Sharon urges anyone who are suppliers of products or services for people with developmental delays, health conditions, congenital disabilities or other health conditions to get involved.

"This is an opportunity to become an active participant in the Hervey Bay disability community," she said.

"Service providers can network and collaborate with other organisations, as well as be able to speak directly with end users.

Major sponsor, the Endeavour Foundation, will host an interactive virtual reality room at the event.

Community sponsor Sporting Wheelies and Disabled Association will be bringing the action, with users able to try out sports and recreational activities such as wheelchair basketball and boccia.

The event will be held on May 31 at the Hervey Bay PCYC, O'Rourke St, Pialba.

CALLING ALL EXHIBITORS

Sharon is looking for a range of support and services to take part in the expo such as: employment and education, transport, assistance products, support services, health and fitness, social activities and recreation, independent living services and products, post-school options, advocacy and more. Phone Sharon on 0402 836 213.