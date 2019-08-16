BUSINESS: Disability no barrier for Maryborough cafe workers

INCLUSIVE WORKPLACE: EPIC job seekers Sarah (second from left) and Gavin (second from right) are the perfect fit for Popin café owner Deb Slade (centre).

FOR Maryborough's Popin Cafe owner Deb Slade, running an inclusive business is every bit as important as serving delicious food and coffee.

When she went into business, Ms Slade had a clear vision that her cafe would also break down barriers in the workplace for people with disability.

She wanted to provide a space where everyone who walked through the door felt comfortable.

When she moved the cafe to its current premises in late 2018 she contacted EPIC to talk about how they could help her find the right staff for her business.

Since then, Ms Slade has brought on five job seekers in customer service and kitchen-hand roles.

She said the support EPIC had provided has made all the difference.

"It's been a great experience. Looking back to when they first started to now, they've just come out of their shell and progressed so much," Ms Slade said.

"Gavin was the first person we hired and he's great.

"He's very structured and needs to know what he has to do each day, so we created a task list for him and he follows that to a tee."

Ms Slade spent much of her life working alongside people with disability and injury.

After years of working in injury services, she said it was good to be able to give people with disability a go in the workplace.

"They should be treated the same as everyone else - as an individual. Everyone deserves the chance to work a job they love without fear of discrimination," she said.

Rachel Azzopardi, Regional Co-ordinator at EPIC, said the cafe was a great example of an inclusive and understanding employer that goes the extra mile.

"It's really excellent to see an organisation that puts diversity and inclusion at the forefront of their business," Ms Azzopardi said.

"We're passionate about finding the right person for the right role. Our ultimate goal is sustainable employment, and Popin Cafe is really serving up wonderful opportunities for people with disability."

For any other businesses thinking of opening their doors and employing people with disability, Ms Slade recommended EPIC.

"EPIC is a great organisation to work with. They go above and beyond in everything they do. They've been there for me every step of the way," she said.

"I recommend them to anyone thinking of hiring someone with a disability.

"Not only will you get enjoyment out of seeing your employee grow and progress, but they will also be a great, reliable staff member."