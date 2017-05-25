Disability worker shares her career with students at expo

SHARING EXPERIENCE: Tammy Watton at the Fraser Coast Jobs and Careers Expo, held yesterday.

FOR Tammy Watton, a natural instinct to help others turned into a long and fulfilling career in the disability sector.

The Fraser Coast Family Network case manager entered the industry as a 19-year-old shortly after finishing high school.

"Even while at school, we had special needs students and I remember they'd come looking for me to talk to me,” Ms Watton said.

"I had a lot of people telling me I should do it and encouraging me.”

Her sister, a social worker, also inspired the decision.

Ms Watton has held a range of titles in her 16-year career including support worker and service facilitator, and has gained a number of certificates and a diploma.

Fraser Coast Family Network had a stall set up at the Fraser Coast Job and Careers Expo yesterday at the Brolga Theatre.

Ms Watton recommends anyone considering pursuing support work to give it a go.

"It is a very fulfilling career, especially the relationships you make,” she said.

"A lot of families that you help wouldn't have stayed together if it wasn't for support services.”