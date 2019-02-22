Disabled woman fed up with parking discrimination

FED UP: Natalie Tynan-Barnes suffers two severe illnesses is sick of being disrespected by people for parking in a disabled zone.

YOU can't see Natalie Tynan-Barnes' disability, but nearly everyday she endures a sly look or verbal attack from strangers for keeping herself from crippling pain.

The Caloundra woman holds a disabled parking permit and is fed up with being judged for not being reliant on a wheelchair to match the sign posts at the parking space.

Ms Tynan-Barnes is among many disability permit holders who aren't confined to a wheelchair and she is determined to breakdown the stereotype.

She suffers multiple severe illnesses including systemic lupus erythematosus and arthritis in majority of her limbs, which includes having her spine fused to her hips.

Ms Barnes needs a walking stick for long distances and faces chronic fatigue from the "crippling pain" caused when out and about.

"On a good day, I look healthy," she said.

"Just because someone walks okay doesn't mean they aren't struggling."

According to Transport Development and Solutions Alliance, the eligibility criteria is based on a person's functional impairment to their ability to walk.

This includes requiring the use of a wheelchair and having severely restricted movement by a permanent or temporary medical condition.

Ms Barnes said the process to obtain a permit wasn't easy and it wasn't given out "willy nilly".

She urged people to be kinder as many people suffered invisible illnesses like herself, including auto-immune diseases or cancer.

"Next time you see someone park in a disability park with a permit and then walk perfectly fine, give them a smile rather than a frown as chances are they have a lot to deal with already," she said.