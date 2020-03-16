Disappointing result in tip search for missing woman

Police at the Maryborough tip excavating a section in the search for evidence into the disappearance of a missing Hervey Bay woman. Photo: Alistair Brightman

Police at the Maryborough tip excavating a section in the search for evidence into the disappearance of a missing Hervey Bay woman. Photo: Alistair Brightman

AN EXCAVATION at Maryborough last week failed to find any evidence relating to the suspicious disappearance of 35-year-old Shae Francis.

Operation Romeo Vine was established by officers from Hervey Bay and the Homicide Investigation Unit after Ms Francis was reported missing in March last year.

Police were deployed to the Ariadne St site last week and excavated for five days using earth moving equipment but failed to find any helpful evidence.

Police at the Maryborough tip excavating a section in the search for evidence into the disappearance of a missing Hervey Bay woman. Photo: Alistair Brightman

A Queenlsand Police spokesperson said detectives were satisfied with the extensive search of the area.

“Unfortunately this brings no relief to family and friends of Ms Francis,” they said.

Ms Francis’ partner, 44-year-old Jason Cooper, was successfully extradited from Victoria in June last year and will next appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 23.

He has been charged with manslaughter and interfering with a corpse.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shae, or her disappearance, is being asked to contact police.