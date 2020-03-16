Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police at the Maryborough tip excavating a section in the search for evidence into the disappearance of a missing Hervey Bay woman. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Police at the Maryborough tip excavating a section in the search for evidence into the disappearance of a missing Hervey Bay woman. Photo: Alistair Brightman
News

Disappointing result in tip search for missing woman

Jessica Cook
16th Mar 2020 10:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN EXCAVATION at Maryborough last week failed to find any evidence relating to the suspicious disappearance of 35-year-old Shae Francis.

Operation Romeo Vine was established by officers from Hervey Bay and the Homicide Investigation Unit after Ms Francis was reported missing in March last year.

Police were deployed to the Ariadne St site last week and excavated for five days using earth moving equipment but failed to find any helpful evidence.

Police at the Maryborough tip excavating a section in the search for evidence into the disappearance of a missing Hervey Bay woman. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Police at the Maryborough tip excavating a section in the search for evidence into the disappearance of a missing Hervey Bay woman. Photo: Alistair Brightman

A Queenlsand Police spokesperson said detectives were satisfied with the extensive search of the area.

“Unfortunately this brings no relief to family and friends of Ms Francis,” they said.

Ms Francis’ partner, 44-year-old Jason Cooper, was successfully extradited from Victoria in June last year and will next appear in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on April 23.

He has been charged with manslaughter and interfering with a corpse.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Shae, or her disappearance, is being asked to contact police.

Police at the Maryborough tip excavating a section in the search for evidence into the disappearance of a missing Hervey Bay woman. A police dog handler with a cadaver dog. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Police at the Maryborough tip excavating a section in the search for evidence into the disappearance of a missing Hervey Bay woman. A police dog handler with a cadaver dog. Photo: Alistair Brightman
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VOTE NOW: Where to pre-poll on the Fraser Coast

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Where to pre-poll on the Fraser Coast

        News Here are the locations for council election pre-polling across the Fraser Coast

        Postal vote could ‘avert virus calamity’: councillor

        premium_icon Postal vote could ‘avert virus calamity’: councillor

        News Fraser Coast councillor David Lewis calls for election to be a complete postal...

        Council candidate calls for coronavirus handouts

        premium_icon Council candidate calls for coronavirus handouts

        News Division six candidate Maria Callaghan is calling on council to deliver a stimulus...

        Virus cases near 300 as death toll rises

        Virus cases near 300 as death toll rises

        Health Working from home could soon become the new norm for Aussies