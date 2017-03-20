Disaster management group not activated from storms

The Local Disaster Management Group was not activated over the weekend, despite storms lashing the area.

DESPITE minor flash flooding and some vehicles needing to be rescued from flooded roads, the Local Disaster Management Group was not activated over the weekend storms.

It follows after widespread damage from the weekend storms, which saw 11 callouts to the State Emergency Services, two vehicle rescues in Torquay and Urangan and a number of homes and businesses experience minor flooding.

Deputy mayor George Seymour explained the group would only be activated if there was "a serious disruption to the community that required a co-ordinated response from multiple agencies”.

"Storm activity was being monitored by the disaster management team and the council operations team,” he said.

"Council is still assessing damage to its infrastructure. Crews were out on Saturday cleaning up debris from drains along the Esplanade as well as repairing roads and installing warning signs at Glenwood where flash flooding occurred.”

Cr Seymour said the disaster management team was constantly reviewing weather conditions and forecasts and staying in touch with district and state management groups.

Fraser Coast SES group controller Bob Biram said two teams contained all the jobs over the weekend.