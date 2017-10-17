Disaster management teams on alert across Coast

DISASTER management teams have opened evacuation centres and are on alert as rain continues to drench the Fraser Coast.

Cr Rolf Light, who holds the disaster management portfolio said council was keeping a close eye on the weather situation and were constantly in touch with the Bureau of Meteorology.

Pacific Haven and Howard were in the immediate danger zone but the threat was downgraded on Tuesday morning when the Cherwell and Burrum Rivers remained below minor flood levels.

"I would like to thank the community of Howard, the volunteers who opened this evacuation centre at 5am,” Cr Light said.

"We've stood them down...we're on a weather alert until further notice.”

The Bureau of Meteorology issued a flood warning on Tuesday, with the Mary River at Tiaro currently at 4.45m and rising.

The Mary River at Tiaro is likely to exceed the minor flood level of 6m on Wednesday morning.

Mary River at the Lamington Bridge. 10am Tuesday. Alistair Brightman

Apart from a few pot holes, Cr Light assured there was no other significant damage to infrastructure.

"The local disaster management group is on alert.”