24°
News

Disaster services put on stand-by

Inge Hansen
by

RICKY Rowland was ready to house 60 evacuees from Pacific Haven after a flood warning was issued for the Burrum River.

As disaster coordinator, Mr Rowland was told to open the Burrum District Community Centre and ensure all supplies including generators were working.

Burrum District Community Centre - (L) Ricky Rowland (Burrum Community Centre Disaster Co-ord) and Heath Adams (evacuation co-ord) with emergency evacuation kits.
Burrum District Community Centre - (L) Ricky Rowland (Burrum Community Centre Disaster Co-ord) and Heath Adams (evacuation co-ord) with emergency evacuation kits. Alistair Brightman

About 1pm Wednesday, Burrum River at Howard was at 6.01m slightly exceeding the minor flood level of 6m and beginning to recede.

SES workers have been in high demand with call outs aplenty and sandbags being distributed throughout the community.

<<KEEP UP TO DATE WITH LOCAL WEATHER COVERAGE AND FOLLOW THE TOPIC HERE>>

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

Howard SES group leader, Louise Crittenden said many residents had taken initiative and necessary precautions.

"We've been quite lucky because most people have been prepared," she said.

Related Items

Topics:  burrum district community centre fcweather fraser coast howard

Fraser Coast Chronicle
UPDATE: How much fell during wettest month so far

UPDATE: How much fell during wettest month so far

UPDATE: Hervey Bay and Maryborough have both had in excess of 400mm for the month of October.

LATEST: Roads start to open, water remains on others

Authorities are advising motorists not to drive in flood waters.

Authorities are advising motorists not to drive in flood waters.

Driver seen swerving allegedly blows 4x limit

Police said the man was driving a red Holden sedan.

Funding announced for $2.63m Pialba youth precinct

Local Government Minister Mark Furner.

The funding will be announced on Wednesday.

Local Partners