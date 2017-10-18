Disaster services put on stand-by

RICKY Rowland was ready to house 60 evacuees from Pacific Haven after a flood warning was issued for the Burrum River.

As disaster coordinator, Mr Rowland was told to open the Burrum District Community Centre and ensure all supplies including generators were working.

Burrum District Community Centre - (L) Ricky Rowland (Burrum Community Centre Disaster Co-ord) and Heath Adams (evacuation co-ord) with emergency evacuation kits. Alistair Brightman

About 1pm Wednesday, Burrum River at Howard was at 6.01m slightly exceeding the minor flood level of 6m and beginning to recede.

SES workers have been in high demand with call outs aplenty and sandbags being distributed throughout the community.

Howard SES group leader, Louise Crittenden said many residents had taken initiative and necessary precautions.

"We've been quite lucky because most people have been prepared," she said.