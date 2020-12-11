Disbelief over BBL 'Superman' madness

The Sydney Sixers have blown a golden opportunity against the Hobart Hurricanes, falling to a 16-run loss at Blundstone Arena in the opening game of the 2020/21 Big Bash League season.

It's a game the defending champions should never have been close to losing, having taken both Hurricanes openers in the first seven balls of the game.

Hobart recovered to 8/178 on the back of Tim David's 33-ball 58, but the Sixers appeared to have the game in hand until falling away late. Earlier, Colin Ingram also got the Hurricanes going with 55 off 42 balls.

It was Australia's first taste of the three new BBL rules as well with the Power Surge, a two-over powerplay moved into the second half of the innings, the X-Factor, a substitute player being brought in after 10 overs into an innings, and the Bash Boost, an extra point given to the team leading after 10 overs, finally seen in action.

The Power Surge had a point of interest with 19 runs off the 15th over of the Hurricanes' innings.

After 14 overs, Hobart were 4/96, but the Power Surge saw four fours in the first five balls as Ingram and David went to work with just two men out of the circle.

The final ball only went for two but should have been a massive six, if not for Jordan Silk, who went full length over the boundary to save four runs.

"He flew like Superman to save four runs there," Adam Gilchrist said.

Mark Howard said: "That's remarkable what he's just done there."

Mark Waugh was stunned. "How has that not gone for six?"

Silk had to make plenty of ground to get to the ball.

"That would have been top three Big Bash catches ever if he didn't have to toss it back," Howard added.

On Channel 7, Ricky Ponting said: "That is magnificent fielding and has to be said that is one thing these guys practise almost every day now. Their boundary line awareness, where they are on the field, it is a practised skill and not many blokes do it better than that."

Yeah. Couple of paces to the right champ.#BBL pic.twitter.com/VXh7g3iZ6M — Richard Hinds (@rdhinds) December 10, 2020

And the Sixers looked to be cruising on their way to a win despite the early wicket of Josh Philippe as Jack Edwards (47) and James Vince (67) combined for a 116-run stand before both men fell in the space of four balls.

From there Daniel Hughes (nine off 12 balls) and Silk with 13 off 12 came out ahead of Dan Christian and Carlos Braithwaite, leaving way too much work for the big hitters to do at the end of the innings.

The Hurricanes' death bowling was on point and with the Sixers needing 60 to win off the final six overs, they fell short by 16 runs.

The Sixers could only manage 6/162 as their title defence got off to a tough start.

Originally published as Disbelief over BBL 'Superman' madness

You won't see a better drop than Jordan Silk's. Brilliant! #BBL — Andrew Wu (@wutube) December 10, 2020