Discarded cigarette causes garden fire at Hervey Bay home

A POORLY discarded cigarette caused garden mulch to smoulder in front of a house in Urangan.

Firefighers attended the small garden fire at Hansen St about midday on Sunday.

Though the affected area was only about half a square metre, Torquay Station Officer Neil Probert said the ending could have been worse if the nearby aluminium boat had caught some of the flame.

He urges residents to pay attention to when discarding used cigarettes.

"Be careful when discarding cigarette butts," Mr Probert said.

"Make sure they're put into appropriate containers and not in flammable areas such as garden mulch, or cardboard or waste paper baskets."

The fire was put out in minutes by the firefighers.