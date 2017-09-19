Discover region's most beautiful gardens

Maryborough Open House and Garden. Joy Duke in her well tended Aldershot garden.

MARYBOROUGH will welcome the public with open arms this weekend inviting them inside historic buildings and colourful gardens.

Twenty-five historic buildings will be on display for the annual Open House event on September 23 and the public will be able to view 10 of the region's best home gardens the next day.

Joy and Howard Duke will open their cottage garden for the third year.

"This year there was a lot of preparation because of the incredibly dry summer that we had - very little or no rain and still no rain so we've actually bought 39,000 litres of water to water our garden in preparation for Sunday,” Joy said.

"We made a commitment and it is a great community event and it's good to showcase the gardens off.

"We have 10 really proactive participants this year - a bit down on last year - but 10 gardens in this climate and these conditions is just outstanding.

Joy said they had planted quite a lot of seedlings hence the purchase of the water.

"We have got a lot of poppies and pansies and the roses are just starting to flower - so there is a lot of colour in the garden at the moment as well as a lot of perfume which is really lovely,” she said.

"Howard and I both do pottery so we have incorporated a lot of our pottery pieces in the garden this year. "We have redesigned some of our garden to endure the summer - we have taken a lot of plants out that just didn't survive the dry hot summer that we have had.”

"We also put in drought resistant plants and they still look pretty - it is a mindset - we have to take into consideration is that we are going to have a lot more hot dry summers and we have to plan accordingly.”

Joy's motto is 'To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow” and encourages registrations for next year.

"The gardens don't have to be grand or a lot of money spent on them - our biggest expense was the water,” she said.

"People appreciate the hard work you put into it or the love of you just doing it.

"Next year I know we are going to have more gardens because people are redesigning to suit our hot dry Qld weather.

"People will appreciate whatever you have done in your garden.

"We encourage people to part of the open gardens scheme - its a wonderful community event.

"Last year we had 241 people through our garden.”

Howard and Joy will have plant sales and Joy will do floral art demonstrations at 11am and 1pm.

"Its all about sharing and handing out your skills and knowledge to people who want to learn,” Joy said.

"Our garden really is a whole lot of plantings of bits and pieces from other people - and that's what it is about - sharing.”

JOIN IN

For more information on Maryborough Open House and Garden, visit ourfraser coast.com.au/open-house or find Maryborough Open House on Facebook.