Discover there are no limits with a day on the water

NO LIMITS: Fraser Coast Outriggers competitor Jim Tupper competing in Tahiti on day one of the elite series of adaptive paddling.

THE Fraser Coast Outriggers are offering three come-and-try sessions in August for those with a disability.

Co-ordinator Jim Tupper said people with a permanent disability could participate in the sport through a program called No Limits.

"It's aimed at providing a service for people with permanent physical disabilities who would normally be sitting on the lounge and saying, 'I can't do anything'," Mr Tupper said.

"If you haven't done something before, you don't know if you can or cannot do it.

"This is an opportunity for people to come down and try."

Mr Tupper has a permanent physical disability affecting his leg, but said he recently returned from competing in Tahiti thanks to the program.

"The program highlights that there really are no limits to what people can do if you apply yourself instead of sitting on the lounge watching a DVD and thinking that's as good as it gets," he said.

"There were people I met over in Tahiti who were in wheelchairs and were competing, so if you're a paraplegic and you're able to strap yourself into a canoe and compete, well they are the people who have tried and said, 'Yes, I can do it'."

The come-and-try sessions are held from 9am on August 12, 19 and 26 at the Fraser Coast Outrigger Canoe Club, opposite 371 Charlton Esplanade, Scarness.

Participants must be able to swim. For information and bookings, email jim.tupper@hotmail.com or phone 0488 251 086 after working hours.