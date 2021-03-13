Discovery of ‘leftover’ drug stash lands M’boro woman in jail

A police raid discovered the last of a woman’s drug stash at her unit, a Maryborough court has heard.

A police raid discovered the last of a woman’s drug stash at her unit, a Maryborough court has heard.

A Maryborough drug user was trying to get clean when a police raid uncovered the last of her drug stash at her unit.

This is what Maryborough Magistrates Court heard as Melissa Anne Gethings, 43, pleaded guilty to a number of drug offences including possessing dangerous drugs and possessing drug utensils.

The court heard she had struggled in the aftermath of a violent relationship and had been diagnosed with post traumatic stress as a result of physical and emotional abuse.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said Gethings had been drug dependant for much of her life.

But when police attended her unit and found unprescribed medication and cannabis, she had been clean for a number of months, he said.

“These were leftover drugs and utensils from her previous heavier use of illegal drugs,” he said.

Gethings had been to her doctor and now had a mental health plan in place, Mr Harris said.

When she was using drugs, she had been diagnosed with lesions on her pancreas, which had turned out not to be cancerous but had caused the mother of two “considerable anxiety”.

The court heard the offending had happened when Gethings was already on a suspended prison sentence.

As a result, she was given a head sentence of eight months in prison and will have to serve two months.

A parole release date was set for May 19.