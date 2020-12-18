Discovery of smuggled snakes prompts wildlife warning

The species that was discovered in the box, morelia bredli, is commonly found in the Northern Territory.

THE discovery of wildlife being kept illegally, including the seizure of snakes at Tuan, has prompted a warning from the Department of Environment and Science ahead of the festive season.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service manager of Wildlife and Threatened Species Operations Frank Mills said officers were monitoring online marketing websites for the illegal trade of native wildlife.

"Native animals are often sold on the internet without the necessary permits, either deliberately as part of the illegal trade of native wildlife, or by people who don't know what permits are required," Mr Mills said.

"The illegal trafficking of wildlife is a serious problem in Queensland, especially around Christmas when people are looking for that special gift.

"Unfortunately, when people buy native animals from online marketing websites like Gumtree, eBay or Facebook Marketplace, they don't know if the seller has the correct permits.

"When people sell native wildlife without permits, it could be that the animals have been illegally taken from the wild.

"Wildlife officers have a zero tolerance to illegal trade of wildlife or people keeping or moving native wildlife without the necessary permits.

"People in Queensland must be aware of their legal obligations in keeping native wildlife, particularly in terms of buying or selling protected wildlife - not knowing the law is no excuse."

A box of 15 carpet snakes, found in bushland near Maryborough in June, was linked to a wildlife smuggling ring.

The species, morelia bredli, is commonly found in the Northern Territory.

The non-venomous pythons are believed to have been brought into the state as part of a wider smuggling operation earlier this year.

Mr Mills said wildlife trafficking is a major indictable offence and carries significant penalties, including up to 10 years imprisonment and a $210,000 fine.

"The department is focused on animal welfare and abiding by the law - and we make no apologies for that," he said.

"DES is committed to preventing and deterring the illegal trade in wildlife which is now the world's fourth largest organised criminal activity.

"Illegal trade and movement of wildlife can impact on wildlife populations, especially when it involves threatened species.

"Many of the animals unlawfully taken from the wild actually die or become seriously ill, especially when they're being shipped interstate or overseas.

"Wildlife held or transported as part of these illegal operations are often subjected to cruel and inhumane treatment due to the manner in which they are housed and failure to provide appropriate diets or care.

"In several recent seizures of reptiles being transported illegally through the mail service animals were bound with tape and hidden inside electrical appliances to avoid their detection by authorities."

People can report the illegal trade of wildlife by calling 1300 130 372

For more information about the responsibilities for recreational wildlife licence holders, please visit:

https://www.qld.gov.au/environment/plants-animals/wildlife-permits/permit-types/wildlife-licence/recreational/responsibilities