Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Former NRL player Ben Barba leaves Townsville Magistrates Court. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Former NRL player Ben Barba leaves Townsville Magistrates Court. Picture: Zak Simmonds
Rugby League

Barba punishment handed down for casino incident

28th May 2019 2:50 PM

DISGRACED former NRL star Ben Barba has been ordered to perform 150 hours of community service following an incident at a Townsville casino in January which cost him his lucrative sporting career.

The 2012 Dally M medallist pleaded guilty to charges of public nuisance and obstructing police when he faced Mackay Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

The 29-year-old was sacked by the North Queensland Cowboys in February without playing a game over allegations he was violent towards his partner Ainslie Currie in the Australia Day incident.

Currie did not press charges.

Barba had been offered a lifeline to return to the NRL with the Cowboys after stints with French rugby union and the English Super League.

However, the NRL gave the father of four a lifetime ban after viewing CCTV footage of the incident outside the casino.

More Stories

Show More
ben barba cowboys nrl rugby league
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    'BEAUTIFUL SOULS': Dad mourns four children killed in crash

    premium_icon 'BEAUTIFUL SOULS': Dad mourns four children killed in crash

    News THE father of four small children who were killed alongside their mother in a devastating crash has described them as beautiful souls.

    RSPCA ‘stretched to limit’ with court cases

    premium_icon RSPCA ‘stretched to limit’ with court cases

    Crime More than 220 defendants are before the courts

    Ambos ran through intense flames, smoke to try to save girl

    premium_icon Ambos ran through intense flames, smoke to try to save girl

    News The truck reportedly caught fire as a result of the collision

    Queensland trapped in a dark past, repeating sick mistakes

    premium_icon Queensland trapped in a dark past, repeating sick mistakes

    Crime Why have we failed to learn from our own history?