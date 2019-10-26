‘Disgruntled’ student’s graffiti evacuates school

Police and staff at Toowoomba State High School which was evacuated due to a bomb threat scribbled in graffiti. Picture: Nev Madsen

Police and staff at Toowoomba State High School which was evacuated due to a bomb threat scribbled in graffiti. Picture: Nev Madsen

A DISGRUNTLED student is believed to be behind a graffitied threat on a bathroom wall that a bomb was hidden somewhere at Toowoomba State High School.

The threat was deemed credible enough when it was discovered by school staff about 7.45am yesterday to report it to police and evacuate all classes for more than two hours.

The "written threat" is understood to have been left on a toilet cubicle wall with police investigating the possibility it was left by a disgruntled student spoken to by school staff on Thursday afternoon.

Students were evacuated to the TSHS oval before the multipurpose centre was cleared in the search by several police units and they were relocated out of the sun to the undercover area.

Police over more than two hours continued to search the entire TSHS campus but found nothing that gave credibility to the threat.

It was deemed a hoax and students and staff were allowed back into classrooms.

Other students who were picked up by parents and caregivers were not required to return to the campus once given the all-clear.

City Patrol Group Acting Inspector Regan Draheim. Picture: Nev Madsen

TSHS principal Tony Kennedy, in a social media post to parents and caregivers, said the extensive checks by police had ensured there was no threat to the school.

"I want to reassure you that the safety and welfare of your children, our students, is our highest priority at all times, hence our initiating evacuation procedures," he said.

"I would like to thank our staff and students for conducting the evacuation in a calm and responsible manner."

City Patrol Group Acting Inspector Regan Draheim said police, acting on information from the school that there "might have been a device" at the campus responded immediately.

He said Child Protection Investigation Unit detectives had spoken with a number of students, and were investigating whether one of them wrote the note.

"We cleared the school and located nothing to suggest there is a device," he said.

"At this stage we don't have too much information about who left the message.

"We have some information about other issues so we're going to follow that up."